Komaram Bheem's Grandson Warns SS Rajamouli Of 'protest' Against Jr NTR's Look In 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, RRR has now landed in troubled waters, as actor Jr NTR’s look as the revolutionary tribal leader, Komaram Bheem has triggered a furore on social media, as the actor was seen donning a skull cap in the film's poster. Recently, in a viral video, Komaram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao pointed out the loophole in the poster and mentioned that representing their ‘hero’ as a person from the minority community member is nothing but a 'distortion'. Rao added that the film has offended the community and he further requested Rajamouli to withdraw the Jr NTR’s Muslim get-up.

'Komaram Bheem is still worshipped'

More so, he warned that if the changes aren’t made, they (Adivasis) will surely protest against the movie. Bollywood Life claims that the Adilabad tribal community recently issued a statement to Rajamouli, warning the filmmaker to remove the controversial scene. The statement mentioned that Komaram Bheem is still worshipped in the villages, where people observe Aswayuja Powrnami to commemorate his life. The statement added that portraying Komaram Bheem as a Muslim is an affront to his family. Take a look at the film’s poster.

Jr NTR's look in RRR

RRR

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in prominent roles. Telegu 360 claims that the much-anticipated film is made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crores and the movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The upcoming film is expected to release on January 8, 2021.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project, RRR. Alia Bhatt will not be seen opposite either Ram Charan or Jr NTR, as the story of the film is not a love triangle. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli has also decided to include a song in the film, especially for Alia Bhatt, as her character is extremely decorative in 'RRR'.

