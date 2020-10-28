Barack Obama Appears On LeBron's The Shop In Another Attempt To Increase Voter Turnout

Former US President Barack Obama and Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James have worked towards promoting voting for months. While asking people to vote regularly, they've also aimed at increasing black voter turnout. James even started More Than a Vote, focused on helping black people cast their vote, while even explaining the process to them. Most recently, Obama and James have teamed up for the same cause, as the former President will be appearing on James' show The Shop.

Barack Obama to appear on LeBron James The Shop before US Election 2020

🚨 @KingJames x @BarackObama 🚨#TheShopHBO: Uninterrupted returns with a special episode ahead of Election Day. Stream on @hbomax this Friday at 9 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/bFu2HZ05U1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2020

Both Obama and James teased the show and their contents some days ago. James has had many guests on The Shop, but Obama will appear days before the election. Per reports, both of them will discuss topics like racial justice on the show. While not much of the actual conversation was revealed, they will be discussing "the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what’s at stake over these next seven days".

In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with @KingJames and @MavCarter about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what's at stake over these next seven days.



Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/7zfJnABzx1 pic.twitter.com/2Gjf5L9avl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2020

The number seven is a direct reference to the presidential elections just a few days away. While the teasers were released on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), The Shop will air on Friday, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST).

It was such an honor. My President giving us the perspective and motivation we need right now. GO VOTE!!! @morethanavote #TheShop💈 #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/MyoEAiX4gj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 27, 2020

While both are aiming at increasing voter turnout, James recently spoke about the matter in an interview with The New York Times. As per James, he is more interested in increasing black voter turnout than focusing on Donald Trump's removal. “You can see it every time. Who didn’t vote? What counties didn’t vote? What communities didn’t vote? And a lot of that has had to do with our black people," James explains. He added that he hopes he can get them out, and educate them about how voting can be.

While James (and other athletes who have joined) have been working by promoting via More Than A Vote, Obama has also addressed black men directly, speaking about making any difference they can, even though it might change things right away. He was also one of the virtual fans at the NBA Finals, there to congratulate a group of first-time poll workers.

