Esha Gupta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Morning Yoga Session; Adds A Meaningful Caption

Esha Gupta loves to stay fit by working out on a regular basis, as seen on her social media profile. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture of herself working out in the morning. Esha Gupta gave her fans some major fitness goals by performing a yoga asana perfectly. Take a look at Esha Gupta’s Instagram post.

Esha Gupta’s love for yoga is known to her fans and followers. She keeps sharing snips from her yoga sessions and these garner tremendous love from fans. In the recent post uploaded by Esha Gupta, the actor can be seen performing an asana in her garden wearing a comfortable white attire. The actor always wears stunning attires for her workout sessions and leaves her fans amazed. She shared a beautiful thought in her caption alongside the photo.

The thought by Marcus Aurelius, a Roman philosopher, shed light on how very little is needed to make a happy life as it is all within oneself and one’s way of thinking. Her fans took to the comment section and showered flowers, hearts and kisses on Esha Gupta’s Instagram post. Many of them commented on how true the caption was. Let’s take a look at some of the comments by her fans.



Esha Gupta’s photos

Here’s another one from Esha Gupta’s Instagram photo gallery in which she can be seen working out wearing another elegant attire. She shared this picture a few weeks ago. In the caption, she again mentioned the same philosopher's thoughts. It stated that one has power over their minds and not on the outside events. Thus, one needs to realise this in order to find strength. Many of her fans applauded her for the amazing and meaningful thought she shared. While the picture she shared looks like a drone shot, many of her fans also took to the comment section to ask her who clicked this picture and how.

Image Source- Esha Gupta's Instagram

