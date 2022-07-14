Krithi Shetty On Meeting Suriya On 'Vanangaan' Sets: 'The Way He Treats People...'

Krithi Shetty is among the notable actors appearing in Telugu films. She began her journey as an actor in the film Super 30 and went on to appear in many other popular movies. She currently has a couple of films in the pipeline including a movie with Ram Pothineni and another one with Suriya.

While expressing her excitement about working with Suriya, Shetty recently spoke to Pinkvilla and recalled the time she met the actor for the first time on the sets of their film.

Krithi Shetty recalls the time she met Suriya for the first time

During the latest interaction, actor Krithi Shetty talked about her first meeting with the notable South Indian superstar Suriya and revealed that she heard many nice stories about the actor and when she met him, she realised that he was beyond perfection. Adding to it, she even praised the way Suriya treats people and added that everyone should aspire to be like him.

She said, “Suriya sir, I heard too many nice stories about him but after I met him, I realised he is beyond perfection. The way he treats people, I think everybody should aspire to be like him."

Shedding light on her journey in the entertainment industry, she revealed how she was trying to understand the industry in the first year of the shooting. She then mentioned how she felt lucky to have the audience on her side now while thanking her debut movie for everything.

"In the first year of shooting I was trying to understand the industry and now I feel very lucky to have the audience on my side. I'm very thankful to Uppena for giving such a big debut," she stated.

Ahead of The Warriorr, Krithi Shetty will be gearing up for the release of Bala's Vanangaan starring Suriya in the lead role. Reflecting on the same, she said, “It is a Suriya and Bala sir combination and I cannot ask for more. Working with Bala sir I realised, he is such a perfectionist. On the first day of my shoot, he gave me so much confidence.”

(Image: @krithi.shetty_official/@actorsuriya/Instagram)