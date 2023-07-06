Padmini Trailer: Kunchako Boban's Hilarious Quest For A Bride Has A Pushpa Connection

The makers of Malayalam film, Padmini have released the trailer for the Kunchako Boban starrer. The film promises to be a light-hearted watch, offering laughs. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

3 things you need to know

Kunchako Boban's last theatrical release was disaster-thriller 2018, inspired from the real-life Kerala floods.

2018 incidentally marked Boban's 100th film in his expansive filmography.

Padmini will mark the actor's fourth release of the year, with Pakalum Paathivarum, Enthada Saji and 2018 already having released.

Kunchako Boban's reel-life hunt for a bride

The 2-minute 30-second long trailer of Kunchako Boban's Padmini features a hilariously distraught Kunchako Boban in the role of a middle class teacher. His obsession with martial arts coupled with snippets of his hilarious quest for a bride, appears to make up for much of the story.

The trailer also features snippets of other comic elements which promise to elevate the audience's viewing experience. In one of the scenes, Boban also replicates Allu Arjun's viral Pushpa gesture.



Padmini, headlined by Boban, also stars Malavika Menon, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Gananpathy, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair, Gokulan and James Elia. The film has been directed by Senna Hegdewith screenplay by Deepu Pradeep. Padmini has been produced by Little Big Films' Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey with cinematography by Sreeraj Raveendran who has previously too, collaborated with Hegde.

Padmini's theatrical release stands delayed

Though the trailer for the film is out, there currently appears to be no clarity on the theatrical release date of the film. Padmini was initially set to release on July 7. However, the torrential monsoon downpour in Kerala has led the makers to postpone the film's theatrical release till further notice. In other news, the film's OTT streaming rights have reportedly already been purchased by a leading streaming platform.