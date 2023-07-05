Malayalam Actress Arthana Binu Accuses Father Vijayakumar Of Trespassing, Shares Video

Arthana Binu, Malayalam actress, has taken to Instagram alleging that her father Vijayakumar (also an actor) trespassed into her property and threatened her. She has also shared a short clip of Vijayakumar jumping over the wall. The actress said that she shot the video after he threatened her family.

2 things you need to know

Arthana Binu has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries.

She is awaiting her next release with Tovino Thomas.

Arthana Binu says Vijayakumar threatened her to not work in movies

Arthana, on July 4, made shocking allegations against her father on her Instagram handle. Detailing her interaction with her biological father Vijaykumar in the caption, the actress claimed that he was threatening her and her family through the open window of the house after trespassing. She added that Vijayjumar also accused her grandmother of ‘selling' the actress off 'for a living’.

Vijayakumar forces Arthana Binu to not act in movies.

Vijayakumar separated from Arthana's mother years ago. The father and daughter have not been on good terms in the past as well. The actress lives at her maternal home in Thiruvananthapuram. She put out the video stating even the police didn’t respond to their call for help.

(Arthana Binu will next be seen in a film opposite Tovino Thomas | Image: Instagram)

“He threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent if I don’t obey,” she wrote in her Instagram post and reckoned that Vijaykumar kept banging on the window and yelling. The actress's note was flooded with assuring responses from her followers as well.

Was this the first such incident?

A similar complaint was lodged against Vijayakumar by the actress of trespassing, creating quarrels, and harassment of her mother and sister as well. “There is also an ongoing case against him which we filed to retrieve the money and gold he owes my mom,” concluded the actor who has donned the lead role in the Telugu movie Seethamma Andalu Rammaya. In Tamil Industry she was noted for the role opposite actor Karthi in Kadaikutty Singam.

Republic Digital tried to contact Vijayakumar, but was not reachable.