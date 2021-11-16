'Kurup' Enters Elite 50-Crore Club; Dulquer Salmaan Extends Heartfelt Gratitude To Fans

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan recently starred in the crime-drama biopic Kurup. The film, which was released on November 12, is currently doing wonders at the box office and has broken records set by Mohanlal's Odiyan. The actor is currently celebrating the film's success as it has now entered the prestigious 50-crore club. Moreover, the film is on its way to becoming the highest grosser in Dulquer Salmaan's career.

Kurup had a terrific run during its debut weekend. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's worldwide box office collection reached Rs 43.35 crores. As per the analyst's recent report, the film grossed around Rs 8 crores in a single day. The film crossed the 50-Crore benchmark and has earned a total of Rs 51.22 to date.

#DulquerSalmaan's #Kurup ZOOMS past ₹50 cr mark at the WW box office.



The movie has fetched an extra-ordinary figure of ₹51.22 cr till date including premieres. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 16, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan expresses gratitue

Dulquer Salmaan could not fathom the film's immense success. Taking to his social media handles, the Malayalam actor thanked his fans as he announced the special news. The actor mentioned he could not believe the film's success and reminisced about the team's hard work. He wrote, "Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories have all paid off." The actor further mentioned he was out of words to extend his heartfelt gratitude to the audience.

The Karwaan actor wrote, "When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all to love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you."

Dulquer Salmaan, who also bankrolled the crime drama, thanked his fans for accepting the film with their open arms. He further thanked them for going back to the theatres. The actor called the film's success a win for everyone and wrote, "Let’s bring back more movies into theatres. Let’s get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart."

More about Kurup

Kurup follows the story of India's longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who hailed from Kerala. Dulquer Salmaan played the titular role of the conman. The film also cast Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, and Walid Riachy. The Srinath Rajendran helmer also saw a cameo by Tovino Thomas.

(Image: Twitter/@dqsalmaan)