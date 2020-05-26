Dulquer Salmaan' Upcoming Film 'Kurup' Is The Most Expensive Film He Has Done So Far; Read

Dulquer Salmaan gave his fans a really good Eid gift this year. He released the poster of his upcoming film Kurup. It was recently announced that it is a big-budget film and it will be the most expensive film in which Dulquer has done so far. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran and will be a biographical crime and thriller film. Read here to know more about the film and its budget.

Dulquer Salmaan's most expensive film so far

It is said that the film Kurup will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup. It will be the story of a family man who reads about a crime involving insurance money embezzlement in Germany. After reading about it, he gets motivated to get insured. After this, he scripts his own death so that he can get his hands on the money.

It was revealed that Kurup will be made with a huge budget of ₹35 crores. It was also reported that the film has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore, Mysore, and the UAE. It was also expressed that the film will the most expensive film of Dulquer Salmaan’s career. Take a look at the poster here.

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release ! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications pic.twitter.com/Yo1NB9M4Nx — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 24, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of the film on May 24, 2020. He also penned a message for his fans. In the post, he wrote "Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications".

While Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role in the film, Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen opposite him. This will be her first full-length Malayalam film. She also had taken to her Twitter and had shared information regarding the film. She had shared a picture of the clapboard that read Packup.

She captioned the picture and write "It’s a wrap on #Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online. This film is special for its obvious reasons like the astute". Take a look at the tweet here.

It’s a wrap on #Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once.

As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online.

This film is special for it’s obvious reasons like the astute pic.twitter.com/msgCi901I2 — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) February 23, 2020

