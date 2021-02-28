Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Had Made THIS Request To The Makers Of 'Karwaan'?

Dulquer Salmaan had one quirky request for the makers of Karwaan before he got on board with the film. The actor, who was loved in the film for his amazing character arc, had a very specific request which required the makers to hear him speak in Hindi. While Dulquer Salmaan is quite fluent in the language and understands it well, he simply felt that his accent would not go too well with his character.

Dulquer Salmaan had made THIS quirky request to the makers of "Karwaan"

It was this request by Dulquer Salmaan that he put forward to the makers of Karwaan. According to the Indian Express, the actor mentioned that he was aware that he was fluent in Hindi; however, his only worry was his accent. Working predominantly in the south industry, the actor had certain doubts about the authenticity of his accent and thus asked the makers to listen to him speak Hindi. The actor also told the makers to let him know if he sounded off in certain places. Further on, the actor spoke about the kind of films he did and said that if a film suited him and it was something he would like to do, he would do it.

Speaking further about the speech aspect in the film, Dulquer Salmaan even revealed that he had certain requests when he worked in the Malayalam film industry. He said that he chose films based on the fact that he fit the role. He then added that when an interesting film concept was narrated to him, he did not feel the need to be restricted to a certain type of platform. He then spoke about his films in the Malayalam film industry and added that he asked the writer to read out the lines again as he was afraid of mispronouncing certain words even in Malayalam. Therefore the actor takes his craft seriously and tries to perfect his character as much as possible. Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan was praised by the critics and fans as well. The actor portrayed the role of a daily job going person who is struck with tragedy. As the story proceeds further, his character lightens up to things and people around him through the journey he embarks upon with his friend, played by Irrfan Khan.

