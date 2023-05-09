Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Birthday Note For Kushi Co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a pre-birthday wish for her Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She shared a unique image of Vijay Deverakonda dubbing it as his new 'CDP'. Samantha and Vijay are currently working together on their upcoming film Kushi.

Samantha's pre-birthday wish for Vijay

The image Samantha shared on her Instagram stories featured what appeared to be a photoshopped image of Vijay. He can be seen sitting on a grand sofa in a gold room with what appears to be hoards of fans outside. The room is decorated with posters of his films along with a few awards placed on the shelves.

The image reads, "Happy Birthday The Vijay Deverakonda". In her caption along side the picture, Samantha called Vijay a good friend and one of her most favourite co-stars. She also went on to share how she wishes the best of everything for him as he truly deserves it. She even followed up her words with a hashtag which read '#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda'. Samantha's full caption read, "Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything @thedeverakonda #HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda".

Vijay's mutual appreciation for Samantha

Vijay has also time and again publicly expressed his admiration for co-star and good friend Samantha. The actor had penned a heartfelt note for her prior to her big banner release last month, Shaakuntalam. Referring to her as 'Sammy', Vijay revealed the actress to be a loving person, displaying immaculate passion towards her work for each camera shot 'as if her life depends on it'. Vijay even indirectly referred to some of the ordeals Samantha has gone through in the past year, appreciating how she managed to smile through it all while giving her best, even as her body very evidently needed a break.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in romantic comedy Kushi later this year. The two are currently filming for the same. Samantha is also simultaneously working on Raj and DK directorial series Citadel, which she will headline along with Varun Dhawan.