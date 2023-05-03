Samantha Reacts To Citadel Action Director Blowing Up Stuff On Set: Let's Make It Real

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Citadel. Though the video did not feature her, it showed a high-octane sequence being shot live. Based on the video, Samantha also called her professional identity as an actor, "the coolest job ever".

Samantha's 'cool' job

Samantha's video story from the sets of Citadel featured a video of a shot being taken. It featured a blast of sorts being captured on camera. The frame of the video showed a white room with a shut door and a side-pillar with a table in the middle strewn with items. Suddenly, a blast is orchestrated as the entire room booms. Samantha did not shoot the video in question, but simply reposted action director and designer Yannick Ben's video story from Instagram. Ben is a well-experienced action master who has also won an award for his work in season 2 of The Family Man. Samantha captioned her story, "When you have the coolest job ever" followed by "Let's make it real".

Samantha and Yannick Ben's longstanding association

Yannick Ben has worked in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2 which also featured Samantha in the role of Raji. He next worked with the actress in Yashoda. The two have professionally crossed paths once again for Citadel, which involves Samantha herself performing high-octane sequences.

More on Citadel

Samantha will be headlining the Indian version of American series Citadel which originally stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Samantha had previously commented on thoroughly enjoying all the action she was getting to perform, considering it was still a rarity for women in the industry to do full-fledged action roles. Samantha is often seen posting workout and training videos hinting at her prep for the show. Citadel India will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead role opposite Samantha and is being helmed by director-duo Raj & DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last release at the box office was mythological drama Shaakuntalam in which she played the titular character. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi later this year. Samantha is currently shooting for Citadel.