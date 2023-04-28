Samantha Birthday: Kushi Poster Featuring Her New Look Released; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently celebrating her 36th birthday. On the occasion, a new poster of her upcoming film, Kushi, has been released. The poster solely features Samantha and gives a glimpse of how her character is going to look in the highly-anticipated film.

The poster was released by Mythri Movie Makers, who are the production company behind Kushi. In the caption, the Instagram handle for Mythri wrote, “Team #Kushi wishes the bundle of joy @samantharuthprabhuoffl, a very Happy Birthday". The caption also featured a positive message for her, saying, “Keep spreading more kindness and happiness all around”.

In the poster, Samantha is seen with a bright smile on her face. Donning a blue dress, her character is also wearing an identity card as well. In the background, children can be seen playing around. The poster implies that Samantha is slated to play a teacher during the film as well. Check out the poster below.

Celebrities give birthday wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received birthday wishes from a whole host of stars. She received wishes from her Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan. Other stars to wish the Shaakuntalam actress were Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh, Athiya Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna.

More on Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu previously resumed shooting for Kushi last month after coming back from her sabbatical. The Citadel actor has been public about her struggle with the autoimmune disorder Myositis, which causes muscular inflammation. Last month, on International Women’s Day, Samantha coincidentally completed 13 years in the Telugu film industry.

Kushi features Vijay Deverakonda as the lead and is directed by writer-director Shiva Nirvana. The Eega actor has spoken about the film as a proper family experience. It has been said to be a romantic comedy. Moreover, it features other actors such as Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Venezuela Kishore, Rohini, Lakshmi, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep, and Rahul Ramakrishna. While Murali handled Kushi’s cinematography, Hesham Abdul composed the music for the film.