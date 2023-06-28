Leo: Disclaimer Added To Vijay's Naa Ready After Row Over 'promoting Drugs, Alcoholism'

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo shared the film's first song Naa Ready on June 22. While the fans were excited, the song landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against it for promoting drinking, smoking, and rowdyism among the youth. There was no verbal response from the film's team. However, appropriate action was taken about the complaint.

3 things you need to know

Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in major roles.

Naa Ready is the first song from the Leo soundtrack.

The film is scheduled to release on October 19.

Leo makers add disclaimer to Naa Ready

A social activist from Chennai reported Vijay and the Leo song Naa Ready's creators to the authorities under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for encouraging drug usage and violence in the track. Additionally, he asked that the music video be taken down from the film and YouTube.

Following the backlash, Leo team has now added warnings to the images of the smoking portions in the Naa Ready song on YouTube. The disclaimers made clear that the smoking and drinking sequences that are shown in the film are entirely for cinematic reasons, and they do not represent the personal beliefs or attitudes of the actors who are portraying them. Vijay can be seen smoking a cigarette in Naa Ready while dancing to the catchy song. An issue was also raised by the lines "Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out)".

(Leo makers added disclaimer in the song Naa Ready | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter)

Leo to release in four languages

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo’s cast includes Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and more. It is also the first Indian film which was shot using a Komodo-X camera (It is considered one of the finest and technologically advanced action cameras in existence). Leo is slated to release on October 19 in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.