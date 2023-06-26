Complaint Filed Against Vijay's Leo Song Naa Ready For 'promoting Drugs, Alcoholism'

Activist RTI Selvam from Korukkupettai, Chennai has lodged a complaint with the city police against the Naa Ready song from Leo, starring Vijay, stating that the lyrics glorify alcoholism and drug use. Earlier, Tamil Nadu politician and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss had also criticised the actor for smoking in the poster of the song.

Complaint against Leo makers for Naa Ready song

Complainant Selvam registered an online complaint with the Chennai Police Commissionerate stating that Naa Ready song lyrics promote alcoholism and usage of drugs. He added that Vijay enjoys a huge fan base in the state, particularly among the youth, who follow him in large numbers. So it was immoral on the part of makers to have released a song which gloriously spoke about drugs. Furthermore, Vijay was also seen smoking cigarettes throughout the entire video that was released on June 22.

The complainant stated that action has to be taken against the actor and the makers for the film under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act 1985. He also demanded that a case be registered under IPC 31(A) against the makers who have carelessly released the song without considering the possible outcomes in the society.

Vijay's political aspirations to get affected?

The complaint is considered to be a setback for the film promotions as well as Thalapathy Vijay's political aspirations. It is speculated that Vijay will be making his political debut in 2024. He hinted at it at an event on June 17 where he also honoured board toppers in the presence of their family members.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay felicitates the top three toppers of Class 10 and 12 board examinations of each constituency of the state, at the RK Convention Center in Chennai pic.twitter.com/R9y69I8R1G — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Vijay lends his vocals to Naa Ready

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is slated to release later this year. As a part of the actor's birthday celebrations and the film's promotions, the first single from the movie titled Naa Ready was released by the makers on June 22.

The song is written by Vishnu Edavan and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay has lent his vocals to the song and the rap segment has been sung by the Chennai based rap artist Asal Kolar. Naa Ready lyric video on YouTube garnered over 29 million views by now and is considered to be an instant hit amongst the Thalapathy fans.