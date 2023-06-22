Leo Song Naa Ready Out: Thalapathy Vijay Sets The Dance Floor On Fire

It's actor Vijay Thalapathy's 49th birthday today. The team behind his upcoming film Leo is going all out to make it memorable and special for the actor. Earlier today, the makers unveiled Vijay's first look from Leo. Now, the makers have released the first song from the film.

3 things you need to know

Leo is helmed by Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, famous for creating the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

This is the first Indian film to have used a Komodo-X camera for shooting.

The movie is being produced under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

A foot-tapping number with Vijay's Thalapathy exuding heroic charm

The part-lyrical, part-BTS video Naa Ready, is interspersed by Thalapathy Vijay's funky, energetic, dance moves. The behind-the-scenes moments in the video features some interesting faces, including the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and even Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt at a point. In one particular scene, the director appears to be discussing something with Dutt. Notably, this is a lyrical video and the full-fledged music video is yet to be released by the makers.

The video vibrantly showcases Vijay being greeted by a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans, on the sets of the film. Another interesting fact about the music video is that Vijay himself lends his voice to the song. Naa Ready is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Vishnu Edavan. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the song on his Twitter handle as well.

Thalapathy Vijay, the angry young man

Today, the makers of Leo, unveiled Thalapathy Vijay's first look from the film. The actor appears fiercely agressive look in the first look poster. The captivating image shows Vijay holding a sledgehammer, with blood dripping from it. In the background, a snarling hyena adds an extra layer of intrigue. Along with Vijay, the movie boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and more.The movie is scheduled to release on October 19. It will reportedly release in four regional languages, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.