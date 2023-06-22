Leo First Look Out: A Hammer-wielding Thalapathy Vijay Looks Menacing

Actor Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 49th birthday today. The actor is all set for the release of his film Leo. On his birthday, the makers of the film released the actor's first look from the movie.

3 things you need to know

Visionary Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of Leo.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay.

The first single from the film is also expected to release on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay's first look in Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Leo, shared Vijay's first look from the film. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!"

(A screengrab of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet | Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter)

In the poster, Thalapathy Vijay is seen sporting a grungy, gritty look. The actor is seen holding a sledgehammer in his hand that has blood dripping from it. The actor is accompanied by a snarling hyena in the background, while he himself looks out menacingly at viewers.

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his 5th directorial venture

The film Leo was announced earlier this year, in January 2023. It was tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, as it marks Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will release on October 19. Apart from the original Tamil version, the film is expected to release in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages as well.

(Thalapathy Vijay posing for a film's poster | Image: Twitter)

It is perhaps worth remembering that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has helmed Leo, had previously announced that he might exit the world of filmmaking after he had made his 10th movie.

Leo is one of the biggest releases to watch out for this year. As far as technological aspects is concerned, it is the first Indian film to have made use of a Komodo-X camera. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa used it to shoot action sequences in the film. Ahimsa Entertainment has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for Leo in the UK and in Europe.