Rajinikanth To Retire After Thalaivar 171 With Lokesh Kanagraj? Mysskin Drops Hint

Will Rajinikanth's 171st film be his last? The big news was hinted at by director Mysskin who shared that post Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly directing the acting legend, the latter may just retire. Rajinikanth is currently working on his 170th film, yet untitled and is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.

Rajinikanth to retire?

The news of superstar Rajinikanth potentially retiring was hinted at by Tamil director Mysskin. The director also went on to reveal how Rajinikanth himself had expressed interest in being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will collaborate with actor Vikram and director Lokesh Kanagraj for his 171st film, which may just be the last in his career if Mysskin's words are to be believed. Mysskin's claims may hold some truth to them considering his involvement in Lokesh Kanagraj's Leo. Mysskin however left lots of room for conjecture as he admitted not being a hundred percent sure with the piece of news.

Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is being helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. It features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. He will play the role of Moideen bhai. Kapil Dev too is a part of the film in a small role which will see him share screen space with Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions with music by AR Rahman. Rajinikanth had recently taken to his Twitter handle to share a picture with cricketing legend Kapil Dev who was on the sets of the film, presumably to work on his role. The picture showed the two engaged in candid and animated interaction with each other.

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

Rajinikanth's ongoing filmography



Rajinikanth's next film Jailer, is helmed by director Nelson. Jailer is all set for a theatrical release on August 10. Besides this, he is rumoured to be currently working on his 170th and 171st film simultaneously - tentatively titled, Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171 respectively. While Thalaivar 170 is directed by TJ Gnanavel, Thalaivar 171, if directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, will be produced by Sun Pictures.