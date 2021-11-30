'Liger' Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson's Wrap Up US Shoot Schedule, See Pic

The team of Liger has been filming in the United States for a while now. On Tuesday, the makers wrapped up the US schedule of the film. The star cast of the upcoming movie including Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday and others enjoyed a meal together after the shoot was wrapped up. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is slated to release in 2022.

Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday and others from teal Liger wrap up US schedule

Co-producer Charmme Kaur took to Twitter on the joyous occasion as the team completed the US leg of their shoot and posted some pictures from what their day looked like after the wrap-up. The cast seemed to be having a great time together and posed for a bunch of pictures together. The caption read, "Amazing hosting you guys for the wrap-up party at one of the most prominent restaurants, ‘Catch’! Best schedule & delicious Food." Kiki Tyson, who is Mike Tyson's wife was also seen in the pictures and was joined by Charmme Kaur herself and director Puri Jagannadh.

See the pictures from the schedule wrap-up party here here

Mike Tyson recently unveiled his first look from the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer that has become one of the most-awaited films in the South Indian film industry. Ananya Panday will also be part of the film and will make her debut as a pan India star. Deverakonda will be seen stepping into the shoes of an MMA fighter in the upcoming film and undergoing a massive physical transformation for his role.

Unveiling his first look from the film, Mike Tyson could be seen in a powerful avatar as he gears up to set foot in the world of acting. The poser sees fire in his punch as he wears a suit and treats his fans. He greeted his Indian fans and followers as he posted his first look and wrote on the occasion of Diwali, "Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666.”

Have a look at his poster here

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda