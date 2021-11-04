One of the major attractions this year has been South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger where he will be seen playing the role of an MMA fighter. Apart from Vijay, actor Ananya Panday who will be seen essaying a key role in the film is all set to make her debut as a pan India star. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of the film unveiled wrestler Mike Tyson’s look from the film. Mike Tyson has been roped to play a significant and mighty role.

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is slated to release in 2022. With the upcoming film, Mike Tyson is set to make his debut on the Indian screen. The unbeatable icon wished everyone on Diwali while treating them with his poster. Going by the fierce poster, it seems that he is all set to bash everyone with his skills in the ring for the film. He is seen dressed in a suit and looks ferocious in the poster. The poster also showed fire in his punch power. Watching Mike Tyson is surely going to be a visual treat for fans.

Mike Tyson unveils his looks from upcoming film Liger

While sharing the poster, Mike Tyson wrote, “Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666 .” Many fans of the wrester were excited to see him in a different avatar for the film. One of the users thanked the ‘legend’ for his wishes on Diwali. Another user asked Mike about ‘acting in the film. A third user chimed in and called him ‘his inspiration' while another wrote, “Happy Diwali Iron Mike.” LIGER will also feature numerous foreign fighters. Currently, the film’s shooting is happening in Mumbai.

Vijay also shared the poster of the wrestler on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Diwali Indiaaa. Pakka #AagLagaDenge. #LIGER, 2022.” Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a sports drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film was set to release in theatres on September 9, but the release was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Liger will see Vijay undergo a physical transformation to play a boxer. Meanwhile, apart from Liger, Ananya Panday is set to be part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra's untitled next.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheDeverakonda/AP