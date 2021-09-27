Mike Tyson To Star In Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger'; First Time On Indian Screens

As a big surprise for Liger fans, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is set to feature in the upcoming film opposite South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay took to Instagram and shared the news with a video that showed some of the amazing clips of Tyson’s fights in the past. The actor also wrote that this will be the first time that Mike would be joining an ‘Indian screen.’

He captioned the video and wrote, “#NamasteTYSON #Liger. We promised you Madness!. We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!. IRON MIKE TYSON.” The ace boxer will play a significant role in the forthcoming film.

Mike Tyson to join the cast of Liger

The film, which is currently being shot in Goa, is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda has resumed shooting the sports-action-thriller film, Liger. Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor had shared a picture from the sets and wrote, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The film's shoot had been put on hold due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Liger follows the journey of a kickboxer, who suffers from the speech impediment of stuttering. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and was earlier scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Besides Liger, Deverakonda is likely to team up with Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana for his next project. The actor was last seen in the 2020 film World Famous Lover. On the other hand, Ananya will next be seen in an untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a recent addition to it was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame actor Adarsh Gourav.

Image: Instgaram/@TheDeverakonda/MikeTyson