'Liger' Stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Share Special Video Wishing Mike Tyson On Birthday

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey had a special surprise for boxing legend Mike Tyson as he turned 56 years old today, June 30. The film's cast and crew dropped a BTS video clubbed with wishes heartfelt wishes for the boxing champ. Deverakonda also expressed how surreal it felt to share the screen space with Tyson, further calling him a 'memory for life'.

Taking to his Instagram space on Thursday, June 30, Vijay Deverakonda dropped the almost 2-minute-long clip titled, "Happy Birthday Mike Tyson." The video showed Mike sharing some light-hearted moments on Liger sets, with Vijay, Ananya, Charmmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and more sending him birthday wishes.

In the caption, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life." Take a look.

Mike Tyson will be playing a very important role in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, and unveiling his first look from the sports drama earlier, he wrote, "Namaste INDIA Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER."

The film will see Vijay as the eponymous character, an MMA fighter with a stutter. The film also marks Tyson's acting debut in Indian cinema. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film is all set to witness a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Jana Gana Mana as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIJAYDEVERAKONDA)