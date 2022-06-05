Vijay Deverakonda & Pooja Hegde Starrer 'JGM' Shoot Commences; Film To Be Out On THIS Date

South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde are all set to share screen space with each other in their forthcoming project titled JGM, Jana Gana Mana. The action drama is a pan India film and will see Vijay in a never seen avatar, alongside Pooja Hedge who will be trying her hands on some daredevil action sequences for the first time.

Recently, the cast and crew of the highly anticipated film commenced the first leg shoot schedule on June 4. The film will be shot across multiple international locations starting with Mumbai.

JGM shoot begins

Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda starrer JGM's shoot has kickstarted on Saturday. Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of glimpses from the shoot's first day. In the first picture, all the cast and crew members are seen posing with each other as they begin the first leg of the schedule. The next clip gives fans a sneak peek into the behind the scene preparations of the shoot.

Sharing the glimpses, Pooja Hegde wrote in the caption, "Power-packed and how!!! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 Super excited for this one. JGM Shoot Begins 🎬❤️@thedeverakonda see you on set soon! #PuriJagannadh #JGM WW Release on AUG 3rd 2023

@charmmekaur @directorvamshi @puriconnects #srikarastudios @vish_666".

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the film. One of the users wrote, "waiting for deverakonda to become a PAN india superstar" another wrote, "All the bestttt lovee🔥❤️@hegdepooja 😍" the other user wrote, "Excited For You Queen , BEST WISHES ✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments.

More about Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hedge starrer JGM

JGM will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 3, 2023. The film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, and Vamshi Paidipally under Puri Connects and Srikara Studios Production. The other details about the other cast members of the film are still kept under the wraps. For the unversed, JGM will mark the first collaboration of the leading duo, Pooja Hedge and Vijay Deverakonda.

Image:Instagram@thedeverakonda, hegdepooja