'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional Seeing Fans' Response At Trailer Launch

South star Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Liger wherein he will star alongside Ananya Panday. The film will witness Deverakonda in an intense avatar as he steps into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The movie is all set to hit the theatres in less than a month and its cast and makers have already begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates.

After piquing fans' excitement levels with Vijay Deverakonda's captivating look in the film's first look poster, makers on July 21 surprised fans with the trailer of the highly-awaited project. The trailer witnessed Vijay in an intense rugged avatar as he performs some power-packed boxing action sequences. However, at Liger's trailer launch event recently, Vijay got emotional seeing the immense love shown by his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda thanks fans at Liger's trailer launch event

At the trailer launch of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda was seen getting emotional as his fans cheered for the actor in the auditorium. The actor poured his heart out in front of his fans and thanked them for their unconditional love and support. He said, "I'm not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don't know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don't have much background too, how all of this love... From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys."

More about Liger

Touted to be an action drama, the film has been written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, while Charmme Kaur co-produced it. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. Moreover, the film will also star boxing legend Mike Tyson in a cameo appearance.