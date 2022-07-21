'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Prabhas, Other Stars As They Hail Film's Trailer

The highly-anticipated trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer, Liger, was finally released on 21 July 2022. Vijay portrays the role of an MMA fighter and the trailer shows action-packed fighting sequences featuring him. The much-awaited trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped. Not only Deverakonda's fans but his industry friends like Chiranjeevi Konidela also hailed his performance in the trailer. Deverakonda expressed gratitude toward his industry colleagues for all their appreciation.

On Thursday, south superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter handle and showered praises on Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer. The tweet made by the actor read, "And here goes the #Liger Trailer Puri Strikes Again! Raising expectations sky high. All The Very Best to the Entire Team! https://youtu.be/koYN8qSk_Us (sic)". Thanking the Acharya actor, the 33-year-old actor tweeted, "Chiru Sirrrr Thank you so much, sir! (sic)"

Take a look:

Prabhas annaaaaa ❤️

Thank you so much

Biggest hugs 🤗 pic.twitter.com/MamVfIUBTQ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

Deverakonda even shared a message from actor Prabhas who wrote, "Darling #PuriJagannadh Garu and his Mass Action Entertainers are a match made in heaven! This one looks super solid and @thedeverakonda is terrifically Elated to share the Telugu #Liger Trailer :) (sic)". In return, the Arjun Reddy actor tweeted, "Prabhas annaaaaa Thank you so much Biggest hugs (sic)".

Wishing team Liger the 'very best', Dulquer Salman tweeted, "WHATT !! Chief this is INSANE! Wishing team Liger the very best! Here’s the Malayalam trailer https://youtu.be/EqXnD5eUbIA @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @MikeTyson @Charmmeofficial #Purijagannadh (sic)". Sharing Salman's note on his account, Vijay wrote, "Kunjikkaaa Big love to you always Thank you.. (sic)"

Kunjikkaaa ❤️🤗

Big love to you always

Thank youu.. https://t.co/y8L7O98yaM — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

Not only this, but Ranveer Singh also sent best wishes to the Liger team as he tweeted, "Best wishes to team #Liger (sic)" and in return, Vijay thanked him.

Ranveer ❤️

Thank you 🤗 https://t.co/UsdzE17Osw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

Liger Trailer

Liger's trailer gives a glimpse into the life of an MMA fighter, who stammers during the entire trailer. The trailer begins with Vijay entering the ring, with Ramya Krishna’s voice going in the background where she reveals why her son is named Liger. She says, "My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger."

Watch the trailer here:

Liger is Deverakonda's first pan-India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2022.

(Image: @ranveersingh/@thedeverakonda/Instagram/PTI)