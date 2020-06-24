Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next, Reveals That The Shooting Will Begin In July

Lijo Jose Pellissery is among the first few filmmakers who have announced new projects in the post-pandemic era. On Tuesday, the Jallikattu director announced that his film would be titled A. Lijo Jose Pellissery announced the movie's title with a bold poster on his social media. Sharing the first poster of the upcomer, Lijo Jose Pellissery wrote: "Rolling from July 1st." (sic)

Check out Lijo Jose Pellissery's next movie's poster:

Rolling from july 1st Posted by Lijo Jose Pellissery on Monday, 22 June 2020

Besides Lijo Jose Pellissery, filmmakers Aashiq Abu and Khalid Rahman too have announced their next projects. Lijo Jose Pellissery is yet to release the cast and crew information of the upcomer, which according to many reports, will be disclosed soon. Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie announcement has reportedly caused problems between him and the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

KFPA and directors tussle

Consecutively for the past few days, Malayalam movie producers and directors have been announcing shooting of new films, which has irked the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). In a recent media interaction with an online portal, KFPA spokesperson criticised filmmakers decision to start work on new films when various Malayalam movies are stuck due to pandemic.

KFPA spokesperson further said that they wanted all film shooting to begin after a proper plan is devised for safety and security in the post-pandemic phase. However, filmmakers without consulting KFPA have announced their projects. In the same media interview, KFPA spokesperson said that the film body would not lend support to any filmmaker resuming working without their permission.

KFPA's statement was highly criticised by director Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery. While Aashiq Abu said that he would start his next film on the scheduled date, even if the KFPA doesn't support him, Lijo Jose Pellissery took to social media to question the monopoly of KPFA on the Malayalam film fraternity. He wrote: "I am going to make a film, who is going to stop me." Taking a slight dig at the film body, he further wrote: "Cinema is not a name. It is a decision."

A to release on OTT platform?

Ever since Lijo Jose Pellissery revealed the poster of his next and media reports have been speculating that the upcomer will release on the OTT platform. The Jallikattu director is yet to react to the rumours of a probable online release. If the reports turn out to be true, then Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie will be the second Malayalam movie to head straight to digital after Sufiyum Sujatayum.

