KFPA Criticises New Malayalam Films Shooting, Aashiq Abu And Lijo Jose Pellissery React

Consecutively for the past few days, Malayalam movie producers and directors have been announcing shooting of new films, which has managed to irk the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). In a recent media interaction with an online portal, KFPA spokesperson criticised filmmakers decision to start work on new films when various Malayalam movies are stuck due to pandemic. He said that there are about 66 Malayalam movies at different stages of production that have still not gone into production.

Meanwhile, KFPA spokesperson said that they wanted all film shooting to begin after a proper plan is devised to prevent safety and security in the post-pandemic phase. However, filmmakers without consulting KFPA have announced their projects. In the media interview, KFPA spokesperson said that the film body would not lend support to any filmmaker resuming working without their permission. KFPA sounded more irked with producer Aashiq Usman, who without consulting the association started shooting for his movie will Unda fame Khalid Rahman on June 22.

Also Read | Malayalam Movie 'Forensic' & Tamil Film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Get Re-release

Malayalam movie directors Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery react

Aashiq Abu, in a recent media interview with an online portal, said that he would be starting the shooting of his upcoming production- Hagar on the scheduled date, even if the KFPA doesn't support him. He added that filmmaking is the only source of income for many technicians and daily wage earners, so resuming shooting will help them financially. Aashiq Abu further exclaimed that his team is taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety on the sets of his upcomer.

Also Read | Malayalam Movies That Pitted Mohanlal And Mammootty Against Each Other

Ashiq Abu, on Monday, announced that he would be bankrolling Unda scriptwriter Harshad's directorial venture- Hagar. The forthcoming movie will star Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen in the lead. The Harshad directorial will be produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under their production banner OPM (Open Your Mouth Cinema). The title poster of Aashiq Abu's film was recently released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Alphonse Puthren Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Hindi Remake Of His Malayalam Movie 'Premam'

Also Read | Did You Know Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Was Lead In THIS Malayalam Movie?

Meanwhile, Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery took to social media to question the monopoly of KPFA on the Malayalam film fraternity. He wrote: "I am going to make a film, who is going to stop me." Taking a slight dig at the film body, he further wrote: "Cinema is not a name. It is a decision." Besides voicing his opinion against KFPA's criticism, Lijo Jose Pellissery shared posters of all new Malayalam movies that garnered criticism from KFPA.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.