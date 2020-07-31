'Loafer' Cast Had Varun Teja In Lead With Disha Patani Marking Her Debut; Know More

Released in 2015, Loafer is a Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is produced by C. Kalyan under the banner of CK Entertainments along with Sree Subha Swetha Films. The movie was released in more than 750 screens across the world and received mostly unfavourable reviews from the audiences.

Loafer shows an evil father who takes away his son from his wife, saying that she is dead. The father tries to corrupt the boy. Following its release, the movie was dubbed into Hindi under the title of Loafer The Hero. It was later dubbed in Tamil-language. Read to know about Loafer the hero cast and their character.

'Loafer' cast

Varun Tej as Raja Murali

The protagonist of Loafer, Raja Murali is played by Varun Tej. He is the son of Murali and Lakshmi. His father steals him from his mother and takes him away. Raja meets a girl and falls in love with her. It is the third film of Varun Tej as a lead.

Disha Patani as Mounika / Parijatham

The character of Mounika / Parijatham is portrayed by Disha Patani. She is the girl with whom Raja falls in love with. She escapes from an unwanted marriage proposal and goes to Jodhpur where she meets Raja. Disha Patani made her acting debut with the Telugu-film and later established her name in Bollywood industry.

Posani Krishna Murali as Murali

Murali, the father of Raja, is played by Posani Krishna Murali. He is married to Lakshmi Devi and the couple is deeply in love. He demands money from his father and mother-in-law which leads to the end of his marriage. Murali steals their son Raja from his wife and takes him to Jodhpur. They live as con artists there. When he sees that his son is falling for a girl who is escaping from her family, Murali reveals her location to her family.

Revathi as Lakshmi Murali

Revathi portrays the character of Lakshmi Murali in Loafer the hero. She is the wife of Murali and mother of Raja. She breaks her marriage with Murali as he demands money from her father and mother.

Loafer the hero cast also includes Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Ali, Charandeep Surineni, Pavitra Lokesh, Shatru, Dhanraj, Sapthagiri, Uttej and Nora Fatehi for a special appearance in a song. The soundtrack of the movie was composed by Sunil Kashyap. The lyrics were penned down by Kandikonda, Bhaskara Bhatia and Suddala Ashok Teja. The album consists of five songs sung by Sunil Kashyap, Spurthi, Yazin Nizar, Pranavi, Karunya, Rahul and Sravana Bhargavi.

