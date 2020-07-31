'Avrodh' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Sony LIV Show

The latest addition to the list of latest compelling action drama series is none other than Avrodh: The Siege Within. It is a war-thriller web-show comprising of nine episodes based on Rahul Sighh and Shiv Aroor's popular book India's Most Fearless. One can watch Avrodh: The Siege Within from July 31, 2020, onwards on the famous OTT platform Sony Liv.

Prior to Avrodh: The Siege Within, Bollywood blockbuster movie featuring Vicky Kaushal titled Uri: The Surgical Strike has already been a success on the similar story. To know more about Avrodh Cast and details about characters in the web-series keep reading ahead.

Avrodh Cast and Characters

Amit Sadh as Major Videep Singh

The first name in Avrodh cast is that of Amit Sadh. The stellar Sultan actor has had a manganous year so far. His last digital release Breathe: Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime got great reviews and his performance as a cop was much loved by the viewers.

Now Amit is back with Avrodh: The Siege Within as Major Videep Singh, the man who pulls of the deadly mission to avenge the death of Indian soldiers in Uri attack. Amit Sadh plays a special force commander who only cares about the success of his mission, safety of his team and nothing else.

Neeraj Kabi as Shailesh Malviya the National Security Advisor

Next name in the cast of Avrodh cast members is of Neeraj Kabi, best known for his role in the movie Talvar. The stupendous actor is playing the character of India’s National Security Advisor named Shailesh Malviya. He is the man behind the mission who coordinates with Major Videep Singh and helps in every possible manner to kill terrorist Abu Hafeez, as a bureaucrat. Neeraj is also a former RAW member and a journalist as well.

Darshan Kumaar as Major Raunaq Gautam

Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar is essaying the role of a highly determined and brave officer in Avrodh: The Siege Within. His character Major Raunak Gautam is that of a loyal friend, who joins this mission in order to seek revenge of his best friend in the Uri attack. Darshan's role in the web-show is of an emotional man who loves his daughter dearly but is unable to meet her.

Madhurima Tuli as Namrata Joshi

After making a cameo in Television serial Ishq Mein Marzawa 2, former Bigg Boss contestant Madhurima Tuli is back yet again to entertain you in Avrodh. The small-screen diva is playing the role of a fierce reporter in the thriller war series. Her character focuses on unveiling the truth behind Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vikram Gokhale as Prime Minister

Veteran Hum Dil DeChuke Sanam fame actor Vikram Gokhale is also an indispensable member of the cast of Avrodh. Vikram is playing the character of a righteous Prime Minister who is ready to take risks and unpredictable decisions in order to safeguard his country. As per the Avrodh trailer, Vikram Gokhale's character looks very strong in the show.

Anil George as Abu Hafeez

Brilliant performer Anil George is also playing a significant character in Avrodh. Last seen in the movie War as the antagonist, in Avrodh too Anil is playing the role of Abu Hafeez a terrorist. The National Security Advisor wants him dead as per the trailer of Avrodh. However, it will be interesting to see the encounter between Major Videep and Abu in the show.

Arif Zakaria as Ali Raza Khan

Indian actor Arif Zakaria is also a part of Avrodh cast. The Lootera actor is playing a smart National Investigation Agency Officer and Key Informant for the Uri attack in Avrodh. His name is Ali Raza Khan. Arif's role in the web-series is of an important one. His character helps the men in uniform by updating them with every activity of the enemies.

