'Mawali Raaj' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In Tamil Action Film

Mawali Raaj is a 2019 action comedy Tamil film. The movie was written and directed by Siddique. The film was a remake of the 2015 movie Bhaskar The Rascal which was also directed by Siddique. The movie was reportedly a success at the box office and the performances of the lead cast members were also much appreciated by the audience.

The movie was bankrolled by M Harshini. The dialogues were penned by Ramesh Khanna. The movie has been recently released in the OTT streaming platform Hotstar. Here is all you need to know about the star cast of the film along with their respective characters.

Also Read: This Is How Samantha Akkineni And Other South Indian Celebs' Weekend Looked Like

Mawali Raaj Cast

Arvind Swamy as Bhaskar

Arvind is a popular actor, entrepreneur, and TV presenter who has carved a niche in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. He is known for his performances in movies like Talapathi, Bogan, Minsara Oruvan, and Daddy. He also gained prominence for his performance in the critically acclaimed films like Roza wherein he was seen opposite actor Madhu as well as the movie Bombay where he was seen alongside Manisha Koirala.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni’s Routine Is All You Need To Attain Glowing Skin And Positivity

The movie Mawali Raaj has him essaying the role of Bhaskar who is a rowdy and short-tempered businessman. Bhaskar has a soft and endearing persona but is often touted otherwise due to his fiery exterior. Swamy was much appreciated for his performance in the movie.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'Oh! Baby' Director Nandini Reddy Unfriended Her; Here’s Why

Amala Paul as Anu

Amala is one of the most adored names in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her performances in movies like Neelathamara, Mynaa, Itthue Nammude Katha, Bejawada, Naadodigal, and others. She was last seen in the movie Aadai.

In Mawali Raaj, the actor plays Anu who is a single mother. She is a doting mother who leaves no stone unturned to protect her daughter. The film showcases how her life changes overnight when she discovers herself embroiled in a huge conspiracy.

Soori as Rocky

Soori is primarily known for his comedy roles in the Tamil film industry. He rose into fame with the film Venilla Kabbadi Kuzhu. One of the scenes in the movie which had him taking part in a paratha eating challenge earned him the name of Parotta Soori.

The film has him essaying the role of Rocky. Rocky was shown to be a close confidante of Bhasker. He was much appreciated for his performance in the film.

Aftab Shivdasani as Sanjay

Aftab is known for his performances in Bollywood movies like Masti, Awara Pagal Deewana, Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Kambakht Ishq, and Hungama. He was also seen as a child artist in movies like Mr. India and Chalbaaz. He was last seen in the movie Setters.

This film incidentally marked his debut in the Tamil film industry. He essayed the role of Amala Paul's husband in the movie. Aftab also essayed the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.