LOVE Malayalam Movie Ending Explained; Read Here To Resolve The Knot Of Confusion

Shedding light on the feuds and a toxic relationship of a married couple, Netflix's LOVE is anything but what the title says. Starring National Award-winning actor Rajisha Vijayan and Khadamma star Shine Tom Chacko, LOVE is a black comedy that will keep you bound to its charm until the very last minute. Just like any psychological thrillers, LOVE too left the viewers speechless and just a little clueless.

The plot of LOVE

Rajisha Vijayan plays the role of Deepthi and Shine Tom Chacko plays the role of Anoop. Deepthi comes to know that she is pregnant and sends Anoop a message. They are married but things are not-so-happy with the couple. A black comedy through and through, LOVE gives the idea of marriage a rather sinister turn.

The movie is staged inside the couple's house with other characters coming and going. The life of the couple is narrated to the viewers only through the photos on the wall and flashbacks. There are instances of domestic violence that can be unsettling for the viewers, but the scenes are pivotal for the movie to go ahead. Anoop hits Deepthi's head on their portrait and Deepthi falls down dead from the blow. Anoop tries to cover his act but people come and go continuously, leading to a dark, humorous situation.

LOVE Malayalam movie ending explained

Being a psychological thriller, LOVE has managed to capture the details of a mystery narrative beautifully. Like a Shakespearean sonnet that has a twist towards the end, Khalid Rahman does the same in this movie but with a darker and meaner tone. The ending of the movie pans to a different shot completely, which will leave you to question your own eyes. Towards the end, the viewers come to realise several hidden details from the beginning of the film, that can lead to a clue.

Love is a psychological thriller film on Netflix that narrates the story of a married couple and their loveless relationship. The movies give a lining of black comedy to several domestic issues such as violence, fidelity, marriage. Running for a crisp 91 minutes, the movie was filmed in just 23 days. Khalid Rahman wrote and directed the film. Here's the trailer:

