Behind Her Eyes Ending Explained: All You Need To Know About Who David Married At The End

Psychological thriller series Behind Her Eyes is created by Steve Lightfoot and helmed by Erik Richter Strand. The series stars Simona Brown, Robert Aramayo, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and many more in lead roles. Behind Her Eyes is based on the iconic bestselling book of the same name.

At the time it came out, the book had received rave reviews, after which Netflix chose to give its live-action adaptation a nod. The supernatural series has been garnering plenty of attention for its performances, script and scene. For viewers who failed to understand how the series concluded, here is a look at Behind Her Eyes ending explained.

Behind Her Eyes ending explained

The final episode began with Louise (played by Simona Brown) visiting one of the old 'love interests' of David (Tom Bateman) — Mariannene (Eva Birthistle). She explained how she had broken into her home with Adele (Eve Hewson), warning her to stay away from David, even though they were not involved romantically. The story made fans assume that Adele was lying to Louise about her knowledge of Louise's relationship with David.

Louise had asked Adele to say the truth about Rob, and Adele said that if she told the truth, she would not be able to live. Believing that Adele would take her own life, Louise hurried to see her and found her house on fire. She had tried hard to break in but did not manage to break it, so she used her own astral projection skills to leave her body and enter Adele's home. Knowing that Louise was going to do this all along, Adele was able to switch the bodies with Louise. Now that Adele was taking the form of Louise, she killed Louise who was trapped inside the body of Adele.

Ending of Behind Her Eyes

In a flashback scene, however, Rob and Adele had learned how to change bodies in their sleep. Rob, who had feelings for David, Adele's boyfriend, decided to kill Adele while she was in his body so that he could be with David forever. So the Adele fans had seen from the beginning that Rob's soul was inside Adele's body.

In fact, when Adele killed Louise, it was Rob who entered Louise's body. Louise, who had begun a relationship with David, was Rob's way to get closer to his true love. In the end, David and Louise ended up getting married, but little did David know that he was marrying Rob.

