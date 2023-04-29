Maamannan: First Look Of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Out On THIS Date

Udhayanidhi Stalin-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maamannan’s first look will be out on May 1, on the occasion of International Labor Day. The film’s music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle on Saturday (April 29) to share the news with the fans. He tweeted a poster of the film and wrote, "#MAAMANNAN first look out on May 1st. @Udhaystalin @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @arrahman #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @MShenbagamoort3 @teamaimpr.”

In the announcement poster, Udhayanidhi Stalin was dressed in a suit, while Vadivelu is depicted in a traditional attire with his face away from the camera. The two seem to be having a face-off in the poster, foreshadowing the confrontation audience might witness in the film. See the tweet here:

More about Maamannan

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan will see Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu coming together on the big screen. Mari made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal and later went on to work with Dhanush on Karnan.

Maamannan will be backed by Udhayanidhi production house Red Giant Movies. Set amidst a rural backdrop, the film is a political-thriller. Being Udhayanidhi Stalin's first collaboration with Mari Selvaraj, it is also his last film as an actor. After gaining the office of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi declared that Maamannan would be his final movie.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming films

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in Pawan Kumar’s Dhoomam. He wil also reprise his role in Allu Arjun starrer Pusha: The Rule. It is directed by Sukumar The sequel will pick up directly after the events of the first film. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Dasara alongside actor Nani. Next, she will be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar.