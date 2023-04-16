Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Keerthy Suresh's ‘unstoppable’ Comment On Her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for her performance in the movie Shaakuntalam. Adding to the long list of people praising her is Keerthy Suresh. Actress Keerthy Suresh was recently asked by her fans to say something about Samantha. Keerthy’s reply is winning the Internet.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram. Along with updates on her, fans also asked her to say something about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. To this, the actress replied, “Sam is one personality that I look up to. She is one of the most strong-hearted individuals I have come across. Simply put, she is unstoppable!"

Keerthy’s comments got Samantha’s attention and the Citadel actress was quick to reply to the compliments she received. Samantha reposted the same on her Instagram story. Along with the post, she wrote, “Thank you darling @keerthysureshofficial…”. Samantha and Keerthy have always shown support for each other on social media.

Keerthy’s appreciation of Samantha is not a one-way street. Previously, Samantha has also praised Dasara actress on Instagram. On April 4, Keerthy uploaded a video of herself dancing to Vennela’s celebration song. Reacting to this post, Samantha commented, “The best thing I’ve seen all day ❤️”

Vijay Devarakonda pens note for Kushi co-star Samantha

Keethy Suresh is not the only member of the industry to sing praises of the Citadel actress. Her Kushi co-star, Vijay Devrakonda, also penned a long note for ‘Sammy’ ahead of the Shaakuntalam release. He wished the actress good luck with her upcoming movie and noted that she has been a fighter for the last one year, pointing at her medical condition.

Raj and DK praise Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

After Vijay, Samantha’s Citadel directors, Raj and DK, also tweeted to hail her. Upon watching Shaakuntalam, the director duo were all praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They tweeted their opinions and said that the movie was “Samantha show all the way”.