Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Outperforms Vijay's Varisu

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Maaveeran recently opened at the box office with healthy numbers. Upon its Friday release, the film dominated in Tamil Nadu regions and ended up emerging as the fourth biggest release of the year in the state. On Saturday, however, the film performed even better.

2 things you need to know:

Maaveraan was initially slated for an August 11 release, which was moved up to July 14.

It has been directed by the National Award winner Madonne Ashwin.

Bharath Sankar composed the music for the film.

Maaveeran remains on a good trajectory

As per the trade analysis portal Sacnilk, Maaveeran received a box office collection of Rs 9.3 crore. After making Rs 8.1 crore, the second-day collection saw an increase of 14.81%. It should be noted that the film had a turnover of Rs 4 crore from overseas collections in its two-day run so far. Maaveeran now totals Rs 17.4 crore and is expected to make more revenue on Sunday.



(Maaveeran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Mysskin in key roles | Image: siva_karthikeyan/Twitter)

Maaveraan gets third position on Day 2 Tamil Nadu 2023 collections

Several Tamil hits have been released in 2023. While the biggest hit was Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which has grossed more than Rs 450 crore worldwide, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu also emerged as a great hit. As per industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Maaveeran had the third biggest Day 2 earnings in Tamil Nadu.

(A poster for Maaveeran featuring Sivakarthikeyan | Image: siva_karthikeyan/Twitter)

While Ponniyin Selvan 2 had grossed Rs 20.16 crore, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu collected Rs 14.32 crore on its second day. Sivakarthikeyan film stands at Rs 9.34 crore, Vijay’s Varisu earned Rs 8.75 crore. Moreover, Maaveeran was also the fourth-highest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu.