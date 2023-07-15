Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Opens To Record-breaking Numbers

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran, which released on Friday (July 14), has witnessed a great start at the box office. The majority of collections have come from Tamil Nadu, making it the fourth film to have the biggest opening this year in the state. Helmed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin, the film also stars Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Maaveeran was earlier scheduled to release on August 11.

The film marks the first collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and composer Bharath Sankar.

Maaveeran eyes huge opening weekend

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film grossed ₹7.60 crores on day one at the box office in Tamil Nadu. In his tweet, he added that after seeing the first-day earnings, the film might have a "huge opening weekend". Reportedly, the film earned around ₹0.65 crores in Karnataka, taking the total to ₹8.75 crores.

Maaveeran becomes fourth highest opener in Tamil Nadu

Sivakarthikeyan's recently released film has become the fourth film in Tamil Nadu to have the biggest opening at the box office this year. Earlier, Ajith Kumar's Thuvinu opened at ₹24.59 crore, followed by Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, which collected ₹21.37 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Vijay's Varisu earned ₹19.43 crore on its release day.

Why was the film preponed?

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 11, a day after the release of Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated film Jailer. However, the makers preponed the release date, seemingly to avoid the clash at the box office.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a cartoonist who embarks on a journey to fight against a corrupt politician. The film has been produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies.