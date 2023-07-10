Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? Details Revealed At Maaveeran Event

Sivakarthikeyan is a popular actor who works predominantly in the Tamil film industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Maaveeran, helmed by Mandonne Ashwin. During the pre-release event of the film, actor Adivi Sesh, who joined in to extend his support, shared an important announcement about Sivakarthikeyan's next project.

3 things you need to know

Maaveeran will be released in theatres on July 14.

Sivakarthikeyan's last theatrical release was Prince (2022).

The actor's soon-to-be-released film Maaveeran's pre-release event was held on July 8.

Adivi Sesh teases Sivakarthikeyan new film

Adivi Sesh, who has been making waves after the release of his pan-India film Major, confirmed that Sivakarthikeyan will be venturing outside the Tamil film industry soon. While praising him, Adivi Sesh announced that Sivakarthikeyan will soon make his Bollywood debut. Soon after making the announcement, he apologised to the Doctor actor for breaking the news to his fans. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet.

At the event, Adivi Sesh said, "After Telugu now, he's going to debut in Hindi too next." Though Sivakarthikeyan has made a cameo appearance in the Kannada film Vajrakaya (2015) and played a supporting role in the Telugu film Kousalya Krishnamurthy (2019), if the news is true, it will be the actor's first role in Bollywood.

Adivi Sesh calls Sivakarthikeyan and himself outsiders

Adivi Sesh also talked about how he and the Prince actor managed to carve their names in the film industry despite being "outsiders". The HIT 2 actor said, "He's like my idol. Having started in television, he then appeared in supporting roles and became one of the top stars in Tamil cinema and is now about to create a rampage in Telugu cinema, and I'm very excited to watch Mahaveerudu." Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh will next be seen in the action film Goodachari 2 as Gopi and Sivakarthikeyan will be busy with Ayalaan and SK21.