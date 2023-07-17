Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Set To Cross Rs 50 Crore

Maaveraan created plenty of buzz ahead of its release. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer flick is emerging as a box office winner due to its absurd and intriguing premise. After releasing on July 14, the film concluded its first weekend with great success.

2 things you need to know:

Maaveeran comes from writer-director and National Award winner Madonne Ashwin.

The film released in theatres on July 14.

Maaveeran becomes 4th largest Tamil Nadu grosser of 2023

Maaveeran earned the most on Sunday. On its third day, the film grossed Rs 10.25 crore as per the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Now, the total collection for the movie in India stands at Rs 27.65 crore. Moreover, the overseas collection for the film comes out to be Rs 7.20 crore, which brings its worldwide global performance to Rs 32.60 crore.

(A tweet from trade analyst Ramesh Bala | Image: Twitter)

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has become the 4th highest opener in Tamil Nadu. Maaveeran is only lagging behind hits such as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2.

(A still from Maaveeran featuring Sivakarthikeyan | Image: sivakarthikeyan/Instagram)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 dominates Tamil Nadu box office in 2023

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu started with a healthy amount of Rs 20 crore on its opening day, it dropped to Rs 8.75 crore on its second day. After Sunday’s Rs 8.25 crore, the film earned Rs 27 crore approximately. It should be noted that Maaveeran significantly lags in pulling in numbers. However, while Varisu’s collections dropped after day one, the Sivakarthikeyan film consistently performs better every day.

(Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay posing with Sivakarthikeyan | Image: ActorVijayTeam/Twitter)

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is a hit alongside similar lines, pulling in Rs 37.5 crore in its opening weekend. Ponniyin Selvan 2 performed marginally better, totalling Rs 38 crore in its opening weekend.