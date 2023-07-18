Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan Film Set To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran has been performing well in the domestic market since releasing on July 14. The Tamil film, which also saw a release in Telugu as Mahaveerudu, is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Directed by Madonne Ashwin, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer follows the character of Satya who starts hearing an inner voice.

The film has collected Rs 10 crore from its international market.

The collection has been on a steady ascent since its release.

Maaveeran performs well in Tamil Nadu

After registering an opening of Rs 9.55 crore, Maaveeran collected Rs 11 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.5 crore on Sunday. As per estimates, the Monday collection witnessed a slight dip and the film ended up earning Rs 9-10 crore on the weekday. The total in four days stood at Rs 42.6 crore. It is slowly inching towards Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and will look to touch the benchmark today.

(Sivakarthikeyan plays a cartoonist in Maaveeran, which released on July 14 | Image: Shanthi Talkies/Twitter)

Given Sivakarthikeyan's popularity in Tamil Nadu, the domestic market is driving its business in the South states. Meanwhile, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have continued to perform as expected, which is in the Rs 1 crore range. Outside of the South states, the collections are just Rs 20 lakh in four days.

Maaveeran is a fantasy drama

Sivakarthikeyan stars as Satya in the film, who is a cartoonist. He lives in a slum with his family but when the government fools them on the pretext of giving them a house, he plans to die by suicide. After a failed attempt, he starts to hear an inner voice that guides his decisions.

The film has been liked for his light-hearted comedy and Sivakarthikeyan's earnest performance. It also stars Aditi Shankar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu and Mysskin in key roles.