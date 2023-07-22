Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 8: The Film Inches Close To ₹70 Crore Mark

Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was released in theatres on July 14th. It opened well at the domestic and global box office. The film managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide on the sixth day. It continued its run theareafter.

2 things you need to know

Maaveeran is directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin.

It was released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

The film’s star cast also includes Aditi Shankar and Monisha Blessy.

Maaveeran stays steady at box office

On the eighth day of its release, Maaveeran earned Rs 1.55 crore at the domestic box office. This took its total collection to ₹41 crore, as per Sacnilk. The overall collection, including the overseas earnings, stands at ₹69 crore. Given Sivakarthikeyan's popularity in Tamil Nadu, the market is driving its business in the South states. The film is expected to perform better on Saturday and Sunday.

(Screengrab of Sivakarthikeyan in Maaveeran)

Sivakarthikeyan reacts to film’s success

The makers of Maaveeran organised a success meet and expressed their happiness. During the event, Sivakarthikeyan thanked the audience for respecting him and supporting his work "My movie's success is the respect I give to my fans." He also opened up about his next film and revealed that he will be sharing screen space with superstar Vijay Sethupathi soon. "I will join Vijay Sethupathi on-screen soon," said the actor.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of Satya, a cartoonist. He tries to die by suicide after the government fools his family on the pretext of giving them a house. However, he survives but starts hearing some voices. This helps him take revenge. The light-hearted comedy also features Aditi Shankar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.