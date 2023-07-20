Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 6: Sivakarthikeyan Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been performing well at both domestic and global box office since its release last week. The film has managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide on the sixth day.

3 things you need to know

The film is helmed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin.

It was also released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

It also stars Aditi Shankar and Monisha Blessy.

Maaveeran creates magic at box office

On the sixth day of its release, the film earned ₹3.2 crore at the domestic box office, taking the total collection to ₹43.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. The overall collection, including the overseas earnings (₹13.5 crore), the Tamil film has minted ₹57.35 crore worldwide.

(Sivakarthikeyan plays a cartoonist in Maaveeran | Image: Shanthi Talkies/Twitter)

Sivakarthikeyan reacts to the success of the film

On seeing the film going strong at the box office, the makers organised a success meeting and expressed their happiness. During the event, Sivakarthikeyan thanked the audience for respecting and showing support, "My movie's success is the respect I give to my fans."

(A picture from Maaveeran success meet | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

He also opened up about his next film and revealed that he will be sharing screen space with superstar Vijay Sethupathi soon. "I will join Vijay Sethupathi on-screen soon," said the actor.

All you need to know about Maaveeran

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of Satya, a cartoonist. He tries to die by suicide after the government fools his family on the pretext of giving them a house. However, he survives but starts hearing some voices which help him take revenge on the corrupt politicians. It is a light-hearted comedy, also starring Aditi Shankar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.