Maaveeran Box Office Collection Day 6: Sivakarthikeyan Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Maaveeran's box office collection day 6. (Image: Instagram)
Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been performing well at both domestic and global box office since its release last week. The film has managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide on the sixth day.
On the sixth day of its release, the film earned ₹3.2 crore at the domestic box office, taking the total collection to ₹43.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. The overall collection, including the overseas earnings (₹13.5 crore), the Tamil film has minted ₹57.35 crore worldwide.
(Sivakarthikeyan plays a cartoonist in Maaveeran | Image: Shanthi Talkies/Twitter)
On seeing the film going strong at the box office, the makers organised a success meeting and expressed their happiness. During the event, Sivakarthikeyan thanked the audience for respecting and showing support, "My movie's success is the respect I give to my fans."
(A picture from Maaveeran success meet | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)
He also opened up about his next film and revealed that he will be sharing screen space with superstar Vijay Sethupathi soon. "I will join Vijay Sethupathi on-screen soon," said the actor.
In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of Satya, a cartoonist. He tries to die by suicide after the government fools his family on the pretext of giving them a house. However, he survives but starts hearing some voices which help him take revenge on the corrupt politicians. It is a light-hearted comedy, also starring Aditi Shankar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.