Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Performs A Dance, Mom Namrata Shirodkar Is All Hearts

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram handle to upload a reel featuring the star couple's daughter Sitara. The reel featured Sitara dressed in ethnic attire, performing a choreographed number. Namrata's caption for the reel also delivered a lovely message about the art of dancing.

Sitara dances freely



Namrata Shirodkar's reel featured daughter Sitara dressed in a navy blue split anarkali with extensive golden detailing, making for ornate attire. The song which Sitara chose to dance to, was the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela's popular song Nagada Sang Dhol. The song originally featured Deepika Padukone with some glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Supriya Pathak. Sitara was seen performing to the same song. The manner in which Sitara wore her hair appeared quite similar to Deepika Padukone's hairstyle in the song which may indicate that Sitara drew inspiration from the actress' look in the film for her short performance. Sitara'a dance was choreographed by dance master Anee, as credited by Namrata in the reel.

Namrata's message about dance



Though the reel was a simple appreciation of her daughter Sitara's choreographed performance, Namrata's caption was also worth taking note of. Namrata's caption relayed how enjoying the process was of immense importance to achieving a performance that was truly good. The caption also thanked the choreographer. Her caption read, "Dance with your heart and your feet will follow Thank you @aneemaster".

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu met on the sets of their film Vamsi in 2000. After a 5-year long courtship period, the celebrity couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005 with the blessings from both families. A little more than a year later, Mahesh and Namrata welcomed their first child, son Gautham, born on August 31, 2006. Six years later, they welcomed daughter Sitara on July 20, 2012. The duo have shared in interviews how son Gautham likes to swim while daughter Sitara loves to dance. Sitara's love for dance is well evident in the recent reel which Namrata posted to her Instagram handle.