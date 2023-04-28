Mahesh Babu Jets Off For Family Vacation With Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids | Watch

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and his family members were seen jetting off from the Hyderabad airport for a holiday. Videos of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sithara were shared online by the fan clubs and quickly went viral. Mahesh Babu stays busy due to his work commitments but knows how to balance his professional and personal life. His latest trip with wife and kids is proof that he is a complete family man. Mahesh Babu keeps taking family vacations and travelled to an undisclosed location this time.

In a video shared online, Mahesh Babu and his family got down from the car and made their way towards the airport entry gates. The Tollywood star was dressed in a casual outfit, sporting a black full-sleeves T-shirt, brown track pants, sports shoes and a cap. His wife Namrata was dressed in an aqua blue co-ord set. The couple's kids were also in tow as the family made their way for a short getaway.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time in their untitled next SSMB28. The title will be revealed in the coming time. A poster release earlier this year raised expectations from the upcoming film. It teased an action packed and raw avatar of Mahesh Babu. Pooja Hegde co-stars opposite him in the film set to release on Sankranthi next year.

Mahesh Babu working with SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu will also be collaborating with RRR director SS Rajamouli in SSMB29. The film is expected to be an action-adventure film and Rajamouli had hinted that it will be like Indiana Jones. Speculations are rife that Mahesh Babu's role in the film will be inspired by Lord Hanuman. Apart from Tollywood's star casting, no further details have been revealed by the makers. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad will be penning the script.