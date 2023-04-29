Mahesh Babu SSMB 28: Jagapathi Babu Plays ‘endearing Yet Scary’ Character

Jagapathi Babu recently opened up about his character in the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB 28. This is his third collaboration with Mahesh after Srimanthudu and Maharshi. Talking about his role, Jagapathi revealed he will be playing an “endearing yet scary” character in the film.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jagapathi Babu said, “Trivikram made a fantastic character out of me in Aravinda Sametha. That’s when we decided to do something more interesting and something out of the box. For it (SSMB 28), we had to make the character wilder and scarier than what we did in Arvinda Sametha. However, it’s a very endearing character too in the Mahesh Babu film. You will start liking – be it good, bad or ugly”.

The actor further shed light on his upcoming projects. Jagapathi said there have been times he felt like his career was over but he always bounced back. The Republic star will be seen with Prabhas in Salaar. Additionally, he also has a movie with Aayush Sharma in his kitty. The actor revealed he has finalised three more projects in Hindi.

More about SSMB 28

Earlier in March, Mahesh Babu revealed the poster of the film. In it, the actor can be seen dressed in a checkered shirt and denim jeans. He is wearing dark sunglasses while he walks down the road in style. The onlookers are kneeling down to make way for him and are staring at him in awe and surprise.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely different avatar in SSMB 28, which reunites him with director Trivikram Srinivas after a span of 12 years. They've earlier worked together on Athadu and Khaleja. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling SSMB 28 under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, while S Thaman is composing the music.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a major role. It marks Trivikram’s third outing with the actress after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. SSMB 28 went on the floors in early September, last year and will now release in theaters on January 13, 2024.