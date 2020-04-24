Mahesh Babu Gets 2-minute Head Massage From Daughter Sitara, Namrata Shares The Post

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, South Indian film celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle to share a loved-up picture of her husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. Read details.

Namrata Shirodkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture of actor Mahesh Babu and daughter, Sitara, shelling out major father-daughter goals.

As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu can be seen resting on his couch while Sitara can be seen massaging the actor's head. With the picture, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "Watching GG play his game! MB had a head massage volunteer 💕💕only to finish in 2 mins 😂😂feedback says it was great while it lasted 😍😍😍". Take a look at the picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar.

Mahesh Babu's professional front

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

