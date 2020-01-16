Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Is Unshakable At The Box Office, Footfalls Multiply

Mahesh Babu, who has appeared in a string of successful films in the recent past, is currently gearing up for his next action entertainer, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. Here is a detailed report of the movie’s box office collection.

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection

Released on January 10, it seems like Sarileru Neekevvaru is off to a great start, as the film successfully managed to mint in ₹ 46.77 crores on its opening day, as reported by the makers of the film. Reportedly, the action entertainer crossed the million-dollar mark in the US and has also surpassed superstar Rajnikanth's Darbar in the country. As per the latest box office reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru has raked in a business of ₹70 crores till now. Take a look at some tweets:

Thank you all for the BLOCKBUSTER response🙏🏻 #SarileruNeekevvaru

Looking forward to this Q & A session...shoot them :) pic.twitter.com/ImODfE8G4i — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 13, 2020

Fans react to Sarileru Neekevvaru

thread start aindi ramana ..



Kakinada #AravindhaSametha closing share :85L#sarileruneekevvaru 4 days share 1 cr pic.twitter.com/BqFXPo3AaY — Super sampangi (@supersampangi) January 15, 2020

#Darbar on fire 🔥 family audience support — HBK (@HBK_TheBOSS) January 13, 2020

