Mahesh Babu Opts Out Of Sivakumar's Next Due To 'creative Differences'

Mahesh Babu, who has appeared in a number of successful films in the recent past, last graced the big screen with the action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Apart from his stellar onscreen performances, Mahesh Babu seemingly has a knack for entertaining his fans on social media, as the actor indulges in an interactive session with fans every now and then and shares work updates on social media platforms. Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a shocking piece of information on his social media handle, which took fans by surprise.

Mahesh Babu opts out of Sivakumar's directorial

Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next film. He revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences. The actor also shared his best wishes for the director and remarked that he is a director par excellence. Reminiscing his 1 Nenokkadine days with Sivakumar, Mahesh added that he enjoyed every moment working on the film with Sivakumar. Take a look at what Mahesh tweeted:

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

All the best sir for your new film 😊👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

Fans' reactions

Idhey correct time please .@urstrulyMahesh anna #Puri tho #JanaGanaMana set Chey please



Millions of our fans are waiting for your reunion 🙏@purijagan — $ $ 〽️ 🅱️ ✌️6 😎 🔥 (@urstruly__kiran) March 4, 2019

@aryasukku sir

All the best for u r project #AA20 ❤️ — Mani Dhfm (@Mani_Dhfm) March 4, 2019

