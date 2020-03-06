The Debate
Mahesh Babu Opts Out Of Sivakumar's Next Due To 'creative Differences'

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle to share that he won't be a part of Sivakumar's next directorial venture. Read more for details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, who has appeared in a number of successful films in the recent past, last graced the big screen with the action entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Apart from his stellar onscreen performances, Mahesh Babu seemingly has a knack for entertaining his fans on social media, as the actor indulges in an interactive session with fans every now and then and shares work updates on social media platforms. Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a shocking piece of information on his social media handle, which took fans by surprise.

Mahesh Babu opts out of Sivakumar's directorial

Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next film. He revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences. The actor also shared his best wishes for the director and remarked that he is a director par excellence. Reminiscing his 1 Nenokkadine days with Sivakumar, Mahesh added that he enjoyed every moment working on the film with Sivakumar. Take a look at what Mahesh tweeted:

Fans' reactions

