Mahesh Babu Full Of Praise For Allu Arjun And 'Pushpa'; Calls It 'raw And Rustic'

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise broke numerous records after its release and emerged as one of the most successful movies of the year. As in the film, Allu Arjun offered some rustic content in a never-seen-before avatar. Many people from the film fraternity showered praises on Allu Arjun and his team and recently, superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views on the film.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's tweet:

.@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act 👏👏👏 @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart 👏👌 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

And he also called music director Devi Sri Prasad a rockstar. It looks like the 'Superstar' just watched Pushpa and showered the tweets of appreciation for Allu Arjun and his team.

Was it Mahesh Babu who was initially offered Pushpa?

As per various sources, it was rumoured that Mahesh Babu had a rift with director Sukumar but now, Mahesh Babu cleared the air and praised the whole team and applauded Sukumar for his brilliant filmmaking skills.

Reportedly, it was Mahesh Babu who was initially offered Pushpa but he refused to do the film as the raw script failed to impress him. Later, Sukumar turned the raw script into a full script of ‘Pushpa The Rise’ and Allu Arjun without giving a second thought grabbed the opportunity. The film is running in theatres successfully and is receiving a good response from the audience.

Pushpa: The rise is enjoying massive success

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise has already broken numerous records and is performing well at the box office. Last week, it surpassed Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi to become the most prominent Indian film of 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and the film was released on December 17, 2021. The central theme of the film revolves around red sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a lorry driver in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh.

One of south's famous leading lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, features in a unique song in the film and the film is receiving a good response from all corners of the country overall.

