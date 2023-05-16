Mahesh Babu Hits 'pause', SSMB 28 Star Spends Time At Wellness Center In Spain

Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from his recent wellness retreat. The actor was reportedly enjoying some down time at a well-renowned wellness clinic in Spain. Mahesh Babu also shared how his time at the wellness clinic was a period of pause and reset for him.

Mahesh Babu hits 'pause'

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself against the Spanish sun. The actor looked refreshed as he posed for his selfie in a casual blue T-shirt and a pair of dark sunglasses. The actor sported some bed hair and a light beard for his period of "timeout". The actor's caption revealed how he had been spending some solo time at the SHA Wellness Clinic in Valenciana, Spain.

The wellness clinic is a globally renowned place of rest and recuperation also being awarded the World's Best Wellness Clinic accolade in 2022 by the World Spa Awards. Mahesh Babu's time at the SHA Wellness Clinic was a time for him to "hit pause and reset" as his caption revealed. The actor's caption for the Instagram post read, "Pause and reset! @shawellness

#travel #timeout (sic)."

Mahesh Babu the wellness enthusiast

Mahesh Babu is well-known for the commitment and discipline he displays towards his holistic well being. The actor has also never shied away from discussing or displaying the same. The actor's post just prior to his wellness clinic stint reveal, was a picture of him posing along side holistic naturopath Dr Harry Koenig. The actor could be seen posing along side the doctor as his caption read, "Thank you @drharrykoenig! Health can’t be in better hands (sic)."

On the work front for Mahesh Babu

The actor was last seen in Telugu action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022 in the role of Mahi. The action fil was directed by Parusuram. The actor starred opposite Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in it. Mahesh Babu is currently working on his next, SSMB28 which will also star Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela. It will release on Sankranthi next year. He is also working on a film with RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.