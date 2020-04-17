Hrithik Roshan's Films To Watch On Amazon Prime During Coronavirus Lockdown

Many countries are currently under lockdown to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. India recently extended its lockdown till May 3. For people who want to spend their time during this period, Amazon Prime has some binge-watch worthy movies and TV shows. If you are a Hrithik Roshan fan, here are a few Hrithik Rishan's movies that you could binge-watch this weekend.

War

War was one of the most successful action-entertainers of the year 2019 and it reportedly managed to cross the 300-crore-mark. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, the makers of the film managed to bring two action superstars under one roof. A Siddharth Anand directorial, War impressed masses with its story-line and unique starcast.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara impressed the audience and critics with its lighthearted tone and storyline. Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar starred in this emotional roller-coaster ride that featured the funniest pranks, motivation to overcome fears, and the importance of forgiveness. Also, the film was critically acclaimed for its dialogue delivery, scenic beauty and its songs.

Dhoom:2

Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom:2 released in the year 2006. The cast of the film also included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. Hrithik played the role of Aryan in the film. The plot of the film was based on a fearless thief (Hrithik) who steals valuables from across the globe. The film was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi while the story was written by Aditya Chopra.

Agneepath

Mukul Anand’s Agneepath (1990) was an Indian crime drama film. The film was later remade with the same name in 2012. Though the film was publicised as a remake, it only shared the basic concept with the old film, while the characters and incidents were completely different. The remade version had Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Just like the original movie, this film also won hearts and went on to become a blockbuster hit.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of a lethargic good-for-nothing brat, Karan, who does not know how to live beyond his father’s money. He spends most of the time sleeping and hanging out with his friends. However, when he decides to enrol in the Indian army, Karan gets support from his lady-love Romi (Preity Zinta). Farhan Akhtar directorial Lakshya managed to impress his fans though it was an average performer at the box-office.

