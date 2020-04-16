Irfan Pathan Lauds Kerala For Least Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan on Thursday sent out a tweet praising the state of Kerala in their battle against coronavirus. The coronavirus cases in India has been rising every passing day due to which the Indian government decided to extend the India lockdown until May 3. Recently, the former cricketer had tweeted on coronavirus using cricket analogies. He urged people to continue staying at home courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.

Irfan Pathan's tweet over coronavirus in Kerala

In his latest tweet, Irfan Pathan wrote that Kerala has been doing really well in their fight against coronavirus. He added that that the state so far has registered only one positive coronavirus case in the last 24 hours. In his tweet, he also added that Kerala is definitely doing something right since the state has done the largest number of coronavirus tests in the country.

Meanwhile #Kerala is doing well in the fight against #COVIDー19 Just one positive case in last 24 hours. They must be doing something right... apparently they have done the most number of testing also in the country — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2020

A tweet from the Chief Minister's Office in Kerala said that as of April 15, the total number of cases in Kerala is 387, out of which 167 cases are active and 218 have recovered from coronavirus. On Wednesday, only one new case was reported. Kerala was the first state in India to report confirmed coronavirus cases. So far, just 3 people have died in the state because of coronavirus.

#COVID19 Update | April 15, 2020



7 more have recovered.



Only 1 new case today. pic.twitter.com/3P6qEO0cwL — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) April 15, 2020

Irfan Pathan coronavirus donation during India lockdown

Recently, Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathan in their fight against coronavirus, donated face masks to the medical staff and health workers, who are helping out people during India lockdown. Irfan Pathan announced the news on Twitter and said that face masks for the heroes were going to be handed over to the Health Department in order for it to be distributed.

Irfan Pathan retirement

In January this year, Irfan Pathan decided to retire from cricket after an impressive career with Team India. The Irfan Pathan retirement news comes after an injury-ridden career. Irfan Pathan went onto represent India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 wickets across the three formats. Irfan Pathan’s elder brother Yusuf Pathan has also gone on to represent India and the duo were part of India’s victorious ICC World T20 2007 campaign.

